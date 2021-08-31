Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma all set to enter as wild card contestant, promises fun time in BB house | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMA Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT

After three weeks of struggle, friendships, insults, heartbreaks, emotional breakdowns, and three eliminations the remaining nine contestants were finally looking forward to surviving only for the next three weeks and getting closer to the finish line. But because it is Bigg Boss OTT and things cannot be that simple, there will be a wild card entry to bring a twist in the game. While the temperature in the Bigg Boss house is always hot, this wild card entry is going to take the hotness quotient high.

She is chic, she is confident, she is known for her Naagin avatar on the small screen. If you haven't guessed it by now, it's Nia Sharma! Yes, the actress will be entering the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday, 1st September with a thunderstorm! Contestants will have to buckle up as she will surely be breaking some hearts and of course making her connection!

She also posted a video on her Instagram account promising a fun ride in the house. In the video, she is keeping it simple with an all-white outfit. However, it is her bright purple shoes that steal the show. Watch the new promo video of Nia Sharma from Bigg Boss OTT here:

A day before, she also posted some pictures writing, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September." Take a look:

Nia was recently seen in the song 'Tum bewafa ho' alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was also recently in season two of the web series 'Jamai 2.0', along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Jamai Raja'.