Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin kisses Ridhima Pandit, netizens ask 'ye kya ho raha hai?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin kisses Ridhima Pandit

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is living up to its expectations and providing endless entertainment to the viewers. From fights over food to bringing out each other's personal lives, the contestants are tightly seated for their roller coaster ride. While the chaos is deep, love is also in abundance in the Bigg Boss house. During a recent task where connections had to stand like a statue while other contestants had to distract them to leave their place, Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin kissed TV actress Ridhima Pandit, leaving everyone surprised.

Neha used this tactic to distract Ridhima from her position. She later used the same tactic on Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Neha Bhasin lip-locked with the actress while Ridhima was smiling standing in her place. The move was supposed to be for fun and games, Ridhima's fans weren't impressed. Netizens slammed Neha Bhasin calling her move 'cheap.'

However, netizens are divided in their reaction. Other fans also defended Neha Bhasin and said that she was just trying to win. A Twitter user said, "Neha rocks. People reacting before watching should see .. Riddhima herself was smiling & laughing and no for eff sakes she didn’t really kiss her lips. Ridhima didn’t feel violated at all don't use such words loosely."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana has come out as a Bisexual. In her conversation with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal, Moose said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also confessed that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship and bond with her.

Earlier, she got involved in a heated argument with co-contestant Milind Gaba. She also commented on Akshara Singh’s profession. In one of the episodes, while having dinner, Akshara told Milind, Nishant, Neha, Raqesh, Pratik and others that she was very friendly with Moose but now she will maintain a distance.

The dynamics are regularly changing in the Bigg Boss OTT house. On Sunday, host Karan Johar will interact with the housemates and will review their performance in the first week. Bigg Boss 13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will also make a special appearance and answer fans' questions.