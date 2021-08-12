Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT August 12 LIVE: Five contestants nominated for elimination in the first week
Live now

Bigg Boss OTT August 12 LIVE: Five contestants nominated for elimination in the first week

Five of its 13 contestants are nominated for elimination in the first week. While Urfi Javed's name was out in the latest episode on Voot, the four names were finalised today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2021 19:37 IST
Bigg Boss ott
Image Source : PR FETCHED

Bigg Boss OTT August 12 LIVE: Five contestants nominated for elimination in the first week

Bigg Boss OTT: Today's episode of Karan Johar's show will witness a high-voltage drama and fight which took place between a couple of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal & others. Five of its 13 contestants are nominated for elimination in the first week. While Urfi Javed's name was out in the latest episode on Voot, the four names were finalised today. They are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat. Contestants are even seen losing their temper over household duties and chores. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT August 12 LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 12, 2021 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants have to colour their hair to save their connections from getting nominated. 

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The nomination task is here, contestants have to save their connections from getting nominated. 

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Betraying Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan chose Divya as his connection. As a result, Urfi was nominated for elimination.

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Zeeshan Khan chooses Divya Agarwal over Urfi

    Zeeshan chose Divya Agarwal, who had no connection in the house and was also nominated for the entire week because she was left without any connection in the house.

     

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Zeeshan presses the buzzer 

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The contestants are trying their best to stay in the competition for which they have taken the route of fighting over everything. The show began with Pratik and Divya locking horns with each other.

  • Aug 12, 2021 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X