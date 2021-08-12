Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss OTT August 12 LIVE: Five contestants nominated for elimination in the first week

Bigg Boss OTT: Today's episode of Karan Johar's show will witness a high-voltage drama and fight which took place between a couple of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal & others. Five of its 13 contestants are nominated for elimination in the first week. While Urfi Javed's name was out in the latest episode on Voot, the four names were finalised today. They are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat. Contestants are even seen losing their temper over household duties and chores.