Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 HIGHLIGHTS: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, makes them play exciting task

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 LIVE: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, make them play exciting task

On the second Sunday Ka Vaar, KJo made it extremely clear that #StayingConnected is going to be of utmost importance. keeping the game aside, all the contestants were emotional knowing that one of the best, sweet, and most adorable connections of the house-- Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath will not be there around anymore. Special guest Hina Khan entered the house and surprised everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by showing them messages of their family members. Don't miss the fun and see the HIGHLIGHTS here.