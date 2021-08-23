Monday, August 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 HIGHLIGHTS: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, makes them play exciting task

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 HIGHLIGHTS: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, makes them play exciting task

Bigg Boss OTT Updates: Today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT witnessed an emotional outburst of many contestants after they saw the video messages of their family members. Not only this but she even makes them play an exciting task. Don't miss the fun and see the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2021 20:14 IST
Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 LIVE: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, make them play exciting task
Image Source : PR FETCHED

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 LIVE: Hina Khan makes contestants emotional, make them play exciting task

On the second Sunday Ka Vaar, KJo made it extremely clear that #StayingConnected is going to be of utmost importance. keeping the game aside, all the contestants were emotional knowing that one of the best, sweet, and most adorable connections of the house-- Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath will not be there around anymore. Special guest Hina Khan entered the house and surprised everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by showing them messages of their family members. Don't miss the fun and see the HIGHLIGHTS here.

 

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 23 Highlights:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 23, 2021 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Zeeshan breaks down!

  • Aug 23, 2021 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for a panchayat!

    Moose-Nishant, Pratik-Akshara are having a discussion over other contestants.

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Has Neha fallen for Pratik?

    Raqesh discusses with Shamita that he feels Neha has a soft corner for Pratik.

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik thinks Neha is diplomatic after what happened in the task.

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants discuss about what happened during the weekend.

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's a TIE!

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hina asks contestants to fight for their own and bring their own identity on the forefront!

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik and Zeeshan can't stop fighting!

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Whom do you think is the most fattu?

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hina Khan asked contestants to pick between Pratik and Zeeshan - "in dono mein se kaun sabse zada fattu hai" 

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Here's what happened during the task!

  • Aug 23, 2021 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hina Khan makes contestants furious by making them play an interesting game!

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News