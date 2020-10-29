Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS TV Bigg Boss Oct 29 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz breaks down after Kavita says he used her, Jaan-Nishant argue

Bigg Boss will pit the contestants of the red and green zone against one another which will decide who will stay in the green and the red zone respectively. The switch will take place once each contestant from either of the zones will put forward their reasons of why they deserve to stay in the green zone. Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik tells Eijaz Khan that because of his nature and behaviour, she has not able to make connections with the housemates. Eijaz tries to justify himself but Kavita doesn't listen.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss Oct 29 episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage