  5. Bigg Boss Oct 29 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz breaks down after Kavita says he used her, Jaan-Nishant argue

Bigg Boss Oct 29 LIVE UPDATES: Eijaz breaks down after Kavita says he used her, Jaan-Nishant argue

India TV Entertainment Desk
October 29, 2020
Bigg Boss will pit the contestants of the red and green zone against one another which will decide who will stay in the green and the red zone respectively. The switch will take place once each contestant from either of the zones will put forward their reasons of why they deserve to stay in the green zone.  Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik tells Eijaz Khan that because of his nature and behaviour, she has not able to make connections with the housemates. Eijaz tries to justify himself but Kavita doesn't listen.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss Oct 29 episode

 

Bigg Boss 14 October 29 LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 29, 2020 11:26 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Nikki Vs Kavita Kaushik

    Nikki will claim that she thinks Kavita is not interesting as compared to her. Moreover, she will also say that Kavita did not use her brain in the task, and thus she is more worthy of the green zone. Eijaz chooses Nikki over Kavita sending her to the red zone which means that Nikki is now in the green zone.

  • Oct 29, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The first tabadla aka switch will happen in the BB 14 house, as contestants will voice why they deserve to be in the green zone. 

  • Oct 29, 2020 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's Red zone Vs Green zone

    The contestants will be pitted against one another, as they will battle it out to be a part of the 'green (safe) zone.' Yes, the red zone members - Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Rahul Vaidya will get a chance to step back in the green zone, and exchange their positions with another contestant. 

  • Oct 29, 2020 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I can't tolerate Rahul anymore: Jasmin

    Jasmin is seen interacting with Shardul about her bad experience with Rahul during the captaincy task. She says that she still can't get over the matter and doesn't want to see or face Rahul anymore.

  • Oct 29, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The housemates wake up to Zingaat song.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz is deeply hurt!

    Kavita's sharp words hurt Eijaz and he cries incessantly thinking how could he be so wrong in judging people.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz tries to clarify his stance that he has not used Kavita for personal gain, but the latter insists that she felt used.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita accuses Eijaz of using her for his personal gain in winning a task. Eijaz is shocked to hear such thing from her close friend. However, Kavita clarifies that Abhinav is her close friend and not Eijaz. She even went on to say that Eijaz calling her his close friend was just a drama.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita loses her cool against Eijaz

    Kavita Kaushik tells Eijaz Khan that because of his nature and behaviour, she has not able to make connections with the housemates. Eijaz tries to justify himself but Kavita doesn't listen.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita wants Eijaz to give Pavitra a chance to be in his life, He disapproves and says that he needs to concentrate on the game and she's extremely difficult to handle. 

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Abhinav not satisfied with the result

    Abhinav is seen interacting with Rubina, Jasmin, and Naina about the final outcome. He is seen questioning the rules and Bigg Boss's final decision.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Captain Eijaz Khan allocates duties.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz Khan is the new captain

    Since Eijaz's bag was there in the green zone, he is declared the winner of the task and also, the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Kavita is asked to vacate the house.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul apologizes to Jaan

    Rahul tells Jaan that he didn't know that his parents were separated and says that he is really sorry for saying anything bad.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Abhinav gets hurt

    As Rahul tries to pull Abhinav's bag, he does his best to keep it safe. In between the tug of war, Abhinav ends up getting physically hurt.

  • Oct 29, 2020 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 begins...

    Sanchalak Naina tells Nikki that she has been disqualified from performing the task as she entered the green zone from red zone.

