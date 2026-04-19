Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Finale: Date, time, finalists, prize money and where to watch

New Delhi:

The sixth season of Colors TV’s Bigg Boss Marathi has finally come to an end after successfully running for over two months. The Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show will conclude with its grand finale today, April 19, 2026. For the unversed, the BB Marathi season 6 was aired on January 11, 2026, with 17 contestants.

From timings, finalists, prize money to where to watch, read all the details about Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 finale here.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 grand finale date and time

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will be aired today, Sunday, April 19, 2026 from 8 pm. The most-anticipated grand finale of BB Marathi 6 will be hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 grand finale

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 grand finale episode on Colors Marathi from 8 pm, as well as on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Who are in the top 5

Contestants who have secured their place in the top 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 are as follows:

Vishal Kotian Deepali Sayyed Anushri Mane Raqesh Bapat Tanvi Kolte

According to the latest promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, the top five finalists will have to face the briefcase challenge on the grand finale night today (April 19).

What is the prize money of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?

According to reports, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will take home a prize of Rs 15 lakh. However, this amount is lower compared to other regional editions. The winner of Bigg Boss Season 19 (Hindi version) received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The nineteenth season was won by television actor Gaurav Khanna.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale: Top 5 must-watch moments before winner reveal