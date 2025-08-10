Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Today's telecast time and who’s in danger in the first eviction 8 contestants have been nominated for the first week's elimination. Read further to have a look at the list of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 first week nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, led by superstar Mohanlal, started with a bang on August 3. 2025. With contestants from different professional backgrounds, season 7 has been making buzz from day 1.

This season has not only turned out to be entertaining for the audiences but also for the makers, as Mohanlal and Colors team were trolled because season 6 turned out to be boring compared to the last five seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 timing today and telecast details

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 can be watched on the TV channel Asianet. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The reality show can also be watched on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Moreover, the reality show can be watched 24 hours a day only on the OTT app.

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 today?

At the moment, 19 contestants are in the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. This season will have its first eviction today, on August 10. 8 contestants were nominated this week. Anumol, Gizele Thakral, Shaitya Santhosh, Aryan, Munshi Ranjeet, Renu Sudhi, Sarika and Nevin are in the danger zone and it remains to be seen who will be eliminated in the first week.

Full list of contestants in the house

The 19 contestants who entered Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 are: Appani Sarath, Sarika, Renu Sudhi, Shaithya, Navin, Adhila Noora, Shanwas Shanu, Giselle Thakral, Munshi Ranjit, Rena Fatima, Abhilash, Binny Nobin, RJ Bincy, Onil Sabu, Akbar Khan, Kalabhavan Sariga, Aryan Kathuria, Anees TA and Anumol.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss reality show is broadcast in 7 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Salman's Bigg Boss season 19 will hit the TV screens from August 24.

