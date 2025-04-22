Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to move to Sony due to 'creative differences' with Colors: Report Reports were doing rounds that 'Banijay Asia' company has decided not to produce the shows 'Bigg Boss 19' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'. Now the news is that both these shows can be telecast on other channels except Colors TV.

New Delhi:

Two big reality shows of the TV world 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss' are in the headlines these days. 'Banijay Asia', the company producing both these shows, has withdrawn its hands. According to reports, 'Banijay Asia' will no longer produce two big shows for Colors TV. In such a situation, the future of 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' started to waver. Amidst this controversy, big news has come out that both these shows have got a new home where they can be telecast soon.

Reports suggest that 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' may get a new channel after the production company 'Banijay Asia' pulled out. For years, the show was being telecast on Colors TV, but now it can premiere on Sony Entertainment Channel. According to multiple media reports, 'Bigg Boss 19' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' may soon be launched on Sony. Talks are going on between the makers and the channel and a formal announcement is also expected soon.

Along with these two shows, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is also expected to be telecast on Sony. For the unversed, earlier some seasons of 'Bigg Boss' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' were aired on Sony TV itself. In such a situation, both are expected to return home. Due to this decision, the shooting of the show is going to be delayed. Moreover, Rohit Shetty is most definitely returning to Sony, but it remains to be seen if Salman Khan will make a comeback as BB host in the upcoming season.

