Lalit Manchanda, TV actor, dies by suicide in Meerut, CINTAA condoles demise TV actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead in his own house in Meerut. The Cine and TV Artistes' Association has shared a condolence post on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda, a resident of Prahlad Nagar in Lisadi Gate, Meerut, committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday. Seeing the actor's body hanging from a noose in his room, the family informed the police about the matter. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into custody and sent it for postmortem. According to the family members, the deceased actor was in depression due to financial crisis for some time and ended his life.

Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda, a resident of Prahlad Nagar in Lisadi Gate area of ​​​​Meerut, who has given one project after another in Bollywood for the last several years, committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday. According to the information, the actor was struggling with a financial crisis for a long time and was also in depression. A few days ago, artist Lalit Manchanda returned from Mumbai. His family members, seeing his body hanging from a noose, informed the police about the matter. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the actor's body into custody and sent it for postmortem and started an investigation into the case.

He had worked as a supporting actor in many serials, including India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The late actor had been living in Mumbai for 12 years and worked as a supporting actor in TV serials. His brother, Sanjay Manchanda, lives in the Prahladnagar locality of Lisadi Gate. He was struggling with financial crisis for the last few days. Due to this, he returned to Meerut six months ago with his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal and daughter Shreya.

Also Read: R Balki to Vivek Agnihotri, 6 National Award-winning directors who debuted with ad films