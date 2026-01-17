Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 voting: Last date and time to vote before finale Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale is on January 18. Here’s everything about the final voting date, closing time, how to vote on JioHotstar and key rules.

New Delhi:

The countdown to the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has begun. One person will lift the cup on Sunday, January 18. This season has seen a lot of ups and downs.

The Bigg Boss finale features Rakshita Shetty, Ghilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, Ashwini Gowda, Raghu, and Dhanush. One of them will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. We will have to wait until Sunday to find out who that is, but before that, let's have a look at the voting details.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale voting date and opening details

The second last voting line started on Jio Hotstar after the elimination on Sunday, January 11, for the midweek elimination. Hence, those votes will not be considered for the finale. A new voting line was opened on Wednesday, January 14, and only these votes will be considered for the finale. So, if you voted on Monday or on Tuesday, it will not be considered.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale: Last date and time to vote

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 final voting is allowed until 12 am on Sunday, i.e. tomorrow, January 18. This means that voting lines will close 6 hours before the finale episode will be on air. You can log in to the JioHotstar app to vote for your favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 voting rules: How many votes per account

Each account is allowed to cast 99 votes. Out of the six people, 99 votes can be cast for one contestant. Or, you can cast a little vote for all the contestants. Once a vote is cast, it cannot be withdrawn.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale date and time

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is to conclude its run with a grand finale episode that will be aired on Sunday (January 18). The final episode is to be aired at 6 pm on Colors Kannada Channel.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale: Date, time, finalists and voting rules