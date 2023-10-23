SHOCKING! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show, here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Vanthur Santhosh

In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh was arrested mid-show on Sunday. Santhosh was arrested following a complaint received by the forest department for wearing an alleged tiger claw pendant inside the reality show.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindrakumar confirmed the arrest to The Indian Express. Ranvindrakumar confirmed that Santhosh wore a tiger claw. He sent his officials inside the show who brought Santhosh out. The contestant is in custody now, the report stated.

During the investigation, Santhosh revealed that his ancestors gifted him the tiger claw. The officials have sent the claw to a Forensic Laboratory for confirmation. For those unversed, wearing or displaying any animal parts is a punishable offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides strict protection for highly endangered species like tigers. An individual can be jailed for three to seven years for the offense.

According to multiple media reports, Varthur Santhosh runs the business of selling cows in Bengaluru and also has a real estate business.

