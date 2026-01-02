J-K Police summon cricketer, organiser for displaying Palestine flag on helmet in local tournament The cricket player, Furqan-ul-Haq, has been summoned by J&K Police for displaying Palestine flag on his helmet while playing in a local tournament. The video of the same went viral on social media recently, even as police have also called the organiser for questioning.

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have summoned a local cricketer, Furqan-ul-Haq, and the organiser of a local tournament for questioning after the former displayed the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match.

"One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu," the statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police read. Police officials were also quoted as saying that they will try to ascertain the circumstances in which the Palestine flag was displayed by the cricketer during the match.

"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media shows a cricket player, namely Furqan Ul Haq, playing cricket at KC Door, Muthi while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet. In view of the sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications, a 14 days preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS has been initiated at PS Domana to ascertain the facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages," J&K Police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing J&K Champions League cricket tournament. Furqan was spotted donning the helmet with the Palestine flag on it, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the police.

Police confirm current investigation is only limited to questioning

Meanwhile, the officials have cleared that the tournament is privately organised and not affiliated with any national or international cricket body. Even the police have maintained their stance that no action has been taken yet and the current step is only limited to questioning. Moreover, they will also determine whether any permissions were taken or whether any tournament guidelines were violated.

"Police is verifying the facts and investigating the matter," a senior official said while adding that the further steps will only be taken after the questioning is completed and the intent behind displaying the flag is known. Moreover, the authorities have also urged people to not speculate until the inquiry is concluded.