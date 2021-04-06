Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARTI SINGH Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh shines like a diva at her birthday eve celebration; see pics and videos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh turned a year older on Monday. Arti rang in her birthday celebrations with close friends and family including brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from the celebrations. She wrote, "Some moments from the birthday eve..Thank u @scribbleandpop_events for making my birthday special and doin such Beautiful decor.."

Arti was looking like a shining diva in a green shimmery dress as she posed. She can be seen blowing candles and cutting a cake as everyone around sings a happy birthday for her. Arti's house was decorated with balloons bouquets which added to the beauty of the pictures.

The pictures indeed screamed happiness as Arti can be seen having a lot of fun and enjoying her special day.

Many celebrities from the industry poured in their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Karan Singh Grover shared a beautiful selfie with Arti and wrote, "Wish you a very very very happppppyyyy birthday @artisingh5 May all your dreams come true!!! May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, love, joy and success! Always!"

Brother Krushna Abhishek also shared an adorable childhood pic with Arti and captioned it, "Wishing u a very happy birthday arti. love u lots may u hv the best life ahead and may all ur wishes come true. God bless u. @artisingh5 #happybirthday #5th April."

Just a few days before her birthday. Arti bought a new car. Sharing a couple of pictures with her new car Arti encouraged people to believe in dreams and then work hard to fulfill them. She captioned the pictures, "JAI GURUJI...JAI MATA DI! Finally, I bought my first car...Well had never thought that I would even earn this much in life to buy myself a car. Sapne dekho fir mehnat karo use pure karne ke liye. I feel so so happy and proud of myself today that I did it. Thank u almighty for everything."

On the professional front, Arti Singh was last seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in a number of TV shows such as Grihasti, Parichay, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and Udaan.