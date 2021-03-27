Krushna Abhishek is thrilled as Arti Singh buys her first car: proud you didn't take single penny from me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARTI SINGH The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek congratulates sister Arti Singh on her first car

Krushna Abhishek is on cloud nine as he has got the best news from his sister Arti Singh. Television actress Arti Singh has bought her first car and that too completely on her own. Krushna is feeling so proud as he shared a video of Arti in his new car. Sharing it on his Instagram Krushna wrote a heartfelt post. Krushna said that Arti has made him proud as she bought the car without taking a single penny from him.

He wrote, "Congo arti for her new car...can't tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it it's really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u... be the way u r self made @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi...actually am only gonna take it on shoots."

In the video, Arti revealed that she never had to buy anything on her own as Krishna pampered him so much.

Arti also shared a few pictures with her fans and well-wishers on her social media. Sharing a couple of pictures with her new car Arti encouraged people to believe in dreams and then work hard to fulfill them. She captioned the pictures, "JAI GURUJI...JAI MATA DI! Finally I bought my first car...Well had never thought that I would even earn this much in life to buy myself a car. Sapne dekho fir mehnat karo use pure karne ke liye. I feel so so happy and proud of myself today that I did it. Thank u almighty for everything."

Arti's fans and friends from the industry bombarded her post with congratulatory messages. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra congratulated her. Television actress Mahi Vij wrote, "Congrats girl." Actors Adaa

Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Tina Dutta also poured in their love and good wishes.

Krushna and Arti share a great bond. The brother-sister duo keeps sharing pictures of each other on their social media. Earlier when Arti came after spending 140 days in the Bigg Boss house. Krushna shared an appreciation post for her and wrote: "First meeting with my lovely sister Arti after she came out of the big boss house. You're a winner for us. Didn't think you would go this far. You have earned respect and played with dignity. Love you."

On the professional front, Arti Singh was last seen in television reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in a number of TV shows such as Grihasti, Parichay, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and Udaan.