Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri drops 5 explosive revelations; calls Amaal ‘dogla’, Tanya ‘selfish’ Bigg Boss 19’s Zeishan Quadri didn’t hold back after eviction. From calling Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ and Tanya Mittal ‘selfish’ to alleging betrayal by friends inside the house, his five revelations have ignited a storm of reactions online.

Colors TV’s hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 19', which premiered on August 24, is now halfway through and has already seen the eviction of several contestants, including Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. The most recent contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house was Gangs of Wasseypur fame actor Zeishan Quadri.

Soon after leaving the house, he made several revelations about fellow contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaaz Badesha, and also revealed that his friends betrayed him. Read on to know about the five revelations made by Zeishan after his eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house:

5 things Zeishan Quadri reveals about BB19 contestants

1. Zeishan Quadri calls Tanya Mittal 'selfish'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor-writer-producer Zeishan Quadri slammed Tanya Mittal, calling her "selfish". He said, "Is Tanya (Tanya Mittal) right? I want to ask Tanya’s audience. Because of the last nomination, I’m sitting here in front of you. After that nomination, she taunted me, saying, ‘Go and sit with your sister (Malti Chahar), who threw me into the swimming pool, and it didn’t even matter to you."

He further added, "And we got nominated, your close friend Neelam got nominated too, but you didn't care at all. You're selfish. If you're not, then why did you come and apologise? Why did you realise you were wrong? Otherwise, you’d never apologise to anyone. After all, you're Tanya Mittal."

2. He calls Amaal Mallik 'dogla'

In an interview with TOI, Zeishan called singer Amaal Mallik a 'dual-faced' person. He said, "Why talk behind my back? I've always been open and fair. I felt betrayed by Shehbaz, Amaal, and Baseer as they spoke behind my back. He also added, "For me, Amaal is dual-faced, dogla who used to speak so much behind my back, but behaved normally on my face. I am most hurt by Amaal."

3. Zeishan Quadri says his friends betrayed him

Zeishan Quadri called his eviction from Bigg Boss 19 unfair, saying he felt betrayed by his own group, who made strategies behind his back. He was shocked that no one guided him like others. After watching clips post-eviction, he said he’s never betrayed anyone and always stood by friends.

"If Kunickaa’s son could enter the show and Gauahar Khan could come in to guide Awez, then surely someone from my circle and I have plenty of friends in the industry, could have been brought in to give me a hint. But I was completely unaware that the very people I considered friends were betraying me," he told TOI.

4. Zeishan says, "I'm genuinely hurt by Amaal and Shehbaz"

Zeishan said he felt deeply hurt by Amaal Mallik and questioned what he had done wrong to Shehbaz Badesha. He explained he was only trying to guide Shehbaz, but Amaal and Shehbaz blindly supported each other even when they were wrong. He said, "I was only trying to guide him in the right way, not mislead him. But you know how it is, when someone stands by you even when you’re wrong, you start to believe that person is your true ally. That’s exactly what happened with both Amaal and Shehbaz, they were in the wrong, yet each thought the other was right for them."

5. Zeishan labels Kunickaa Sadanand as 'toxic'

Zeishan Quadri, who is best known for his portrayal of 'Definite' from the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur', called Kunickaa Sadnanad a 'toxic' person. He said, "Kunikaa ji is a toxic person and she uses many bad words and abuses. But I don’t know how much of it was aired. She used to poke contestants a lot," in a conversation with TOI.

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants for this week

Notably, this week, four contestants have been nominated for eviction, which includes Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and wild card contestant Malti Chahar.

