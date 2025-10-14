Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his calm at Farrhana Bhatt amid Malti vs Nehal clash Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhatt had a heated argument over the word 'nikal' amid Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar's verbal fight.

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 sees new drama unfold every day. This time, the house's atmosphere heated up when a major argument broke out between Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhatt over dishwashing and the word 'nikal'. The situation escalated to the point where Amaal bluntly stated that he would not perform kitchen duties until Farhana apologises to him.

This all took place when captain of the house Nehal Chudasama and second wild card contestant Malti Chahar were giving each other cold shoulder after an argument during ration task.

Farrhana and Amaal Mallik's argument

Farrhana gave Amaal Malik an extra utensil to wash as she forgot to clear it beforehand. However, Amaal, who was washing utensils asked her to clear everything before calling them. As the singer and composer said it for the third time, Farrhana told him to leave the last remining one if he has that much problem with it.

Later, Amaal leaves and as soon as he hears the word, 'nikal' from her, he loses his calm. Later the two, who have shared a good bond so far were seen having a long heated argument. At end, Amaal left the dining area and told Nehal to ask her friend to apologies to him or else, he won't be doing his duties in the Bigg Boss house.

Nehal and Malti's fight

Bigg Boss chose Malti as the first contestant to perform the ration task. She had to carry a giant teddy bear till he choses another participant to do so. But they can neither sit, nor take a support from something. As soon as a teddy touches a thing, the captain of the house has to cut a challan and report to Bigg Boss.

Amid all this, seeing Malti's casual approach to the task, Nehal called her out and in frustration, the wild card contestant dropped the teddy, leaving everyone shocked. Other contestant reminded her their ration would be minimised and later, she continued the task.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 can be watched on Jio Hotstar at 9:00 pm and on Colors TV Channel at 10:00 pm.

