Bigg Boss 19: Has Mridul Tiwari been evicted? Reports suggest midweek twist

Bigg Boss 19 is now heading for it's blockbuster finale. Each week now comes up with shocking eliminations and this week is going to be no different. After Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj's eviction, now reportedly YouTuber Mridul Tiwari has been shown doors on the reality show, following a surprising mid-week eviction.

Reportedly, this eviction took place in a very unusual manner and this sudden twist has taken the housemates by surprise.

Is Mridul out of Bigg Boss 19?

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have added a dramatic twist to the mid-week eviction. According to reports, the eviction took place during the captaincy task. Three teams were formed for the captaincy task. Gaurav was the captain of one team, Shahbaz the captain of the second, and Kunickaa the captain of the third. The mid-week eviction took place based on the votes of the live audience.

Each team was be given 15 minutes to entertain and perform for the audience, and the two contestants with the best performances were to become the contenders for the house captain. The worst performer, as judged by the live audience, was to be evicted. According to a reports, Mridul Tiwari was evicted from the house because based on live voting. Although there has been no confirmation from the makers regarding these reports.

The game is about to get intense on Bigg Boss 19

The relationship dynamics on Bigg Boss 19 have completely changed. Amaal Malik is seen opening a front against Tanya Mittal and taunting her about her friendship with Farrhana. Meanwhile, the eviction of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri could also bring significant changes to the house. If Mridul is evicted, Gaurav Khanna's group now has only three members and Amaal's group has completely disbanded. It remains to be seen how the game intensifies.

Bigg Boss 19's contestants

The Bigg Boss 19 contestants who are in still inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha.

