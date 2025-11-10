Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri evicted in double elimination; Internet isn't happy In a shocking twist on Bigg Boss 19, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted in a double elimination, leaving fans furious and questioning the decision.

Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss 19, is what the makers promised in the start of the show and are delivering it too. Last week, Pranit More had to exit the show after he was diagnosed with dengue, only to make a comeback mid-week. This week, Salman Khan announced a double elimination - Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted from the house, a decision taken by house captain Pranit. And clearly, the Internet isn't happy.

A section of social media users are wondering if Abhishek will make a comeback on the show. Others are simply angry at their favourite contestants' eviction.

Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, who have showcased a strong presence on Bigg Boss 19 until now, left fans heartbroken after their sudden eviction from the show. Gaurav Khanna was deemed safe in the nominations. Ashnoor Kaur, who was great friends with Abhishek, couldn't stop crying after the latter left the house. Pranit More, who was great friends with Abhishek too, was inconsolable after his decision. Tanya Mittal broke down after after Neelam left the show.

How are fans reacting to Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's elimination?

Fans of both Abhishek and Neelam are venting out on X (formerly Twitter). "Others played games, abhishek lived truth. that’s the difference. that’s why it’s the Abhishek Bajaj season! History will remember: 2025 wasn’t Bigg Boss 19, it was the ABHISHEK BAJAJ SEASON (sic)," wrote one user.

Another penned, "ONE LAST TIME TODAY. ABHISHEK x ASHNOOR Abhishek and Baseer are both out. Another boring season in the making. This will be my last episode of Bigg Boss 19."

Yet another user said, "Fans are FURIOUS after Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s shocking eviction from #BiggBoss19! Calling it a “scripted twist” and blaming the makers for blatant bias Do you think this was fair or pure manipulation?"

Here are some other posts:

After Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's double eviction, Bigg Boss 19 finally has its Top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More. It will be interesting to see who lifts the Bigg Boss trophy.

