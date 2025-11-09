From Laila Majnu to Singham Again: Farrhana Bhatt’s Bollywood journey before Bigg Boss 19 From a Kashmiri girl in Sunshine Music Tours & Travels to a contestant in Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt’s journey shows how passion keeps you visible, even when roles are small. Let’s look at her movie career and how she landed in one of India’s biggest TV shows.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt is frequently involved in conflicts with other housemates. Her aggressive behaviour and numerous arguments have become a regular pattern in the house and a major point of discussion among viewers.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, she had already made a mark in the entertainment industry with her film roles. In her acting career so far, Farrhana has appeared in a variety of projects, mostly in supporting roles.

Farrhana Bhatt’s debut in Sunshine Music Tours & Travels (2016)

For the unversed, Farrhana made her acting debut with the 2016 film, Sunshine Music Tours & Travels. The film was directed by Shailendra Singh and also stars Sunny Kaushal, Ashrut Jain and Ajit Singh Arora in the key roles. In this film, Farrhana played the character of a Kashmiri Girl (as Farzana). The Hindi comedy film is available to stream on the JioHotstar platform.

Her role as Jasmeet in Laila Majnu (2018)

Farrhana Bhatt’s portrayal of Jasmeet, one of the friends of lead actress Triptii Dimri in the 2018 film Laila Majnu, is one of her most memorable roles. The romantic drama was directed by Sajid Ali and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. It features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and others in the lead roles.

Farrhana Bhatt as Dolly in Notebook (2019)

She also featured in the romantic drama film Notebook, which was released in 2019. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and Mukesh Kumar. In this film, Farrhana played the character of Dolly. The star cast of the film includes Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Mir Mohammed Mehroos and others in key roles.

Her cameo as a reporter in Singham Again (2024)

Farrhana also featured in the 2024 film Singham Again, playing the role of a reporter. Rohit Shetty's film also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others in the lead roles.

Farrhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt is currently a contestant in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Season 19. The popular reality show airs daily on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

