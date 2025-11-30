Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit turns detective on Weekend Ka Vaar, engages housemates in fun task | Watch promo The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. She will engage the housemates in tasks and promote her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. The makers of the show have released several promos and pictures online highlighting her presence.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit will join host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande, which will air on JioHotstar.

Madhuri Dixit appears as a guest on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode

In the promo video, Madhuri can be seen giving the housemates a special task to test their friendships and reveal the true nature of the contestants. The makers shared the video with the caption, "Madhuri Dixit aayi Bigg Boss ke stage par Mrs Deshpande ke andaaz mein, aur Weekend Ka Vaar ho gaya aur bhi entertaining. Be ready!"

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in several films, best known for their on-screen chemistry in the 1994 hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. Their portrayal of Prem and Nisha was widely loved by audiences and fans.

Social media users were quick to react, expressing their excitement over seeing the two together on the sets of Bigg Boss 19. One X user wrote, "Salman Khan + Madhuri Dixit = Pure nostalgia, #SalmanKhan & #MadhuriDixit together at the sets of #BiggBoss19." Another wrote, "90s kids still not over #SalmanKhan - Madhuri Dixit chemistry." Take a look at the posts below:

About Madhuri Dixit's upcoming show Mrs Deshpande

Mrs Deshpande is an upcoming thriller show featuring Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. The makers released the teaser video of Madhuri on November 21, 2025. They captioned it as, "From killer smile to killer’s smile. Hotstar Specials: Mrs. Deshpande Streaming from 19 December only on JioHotstar. #MrsDeshpandeOnJioHotstar (sic)." Viewers will be able to stream it on JioHostar from December 19, 2025, onwards.

Also Read: BB19: Ashnoor Kaur shares first post after eviction, says 'sukoon after tough storm'; Abhishek Bajaj reacts