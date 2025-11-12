Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna becomes BB captain for an hour before Shehbaz Badesha takes over? A major twist is about to unfold in Bigg Boss 19's latest episode as TV actor Gaurav Khanna will finally be seen becoming the captain of the house but this happiness seems not to be lasting for long.

New Delhi:

This week of Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with many major twists. While Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj faced double eviction in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Later Mridul Tiwari was evicted in mid-week elimination.

Now, many more twists are coming in the house, which will shock the housemates. The captaincy task is about to take place in Bigg Boss 19's latest episode. After the captaincy task, Gaurav Khanna will become the new captain of the house, but due to a twist, he will lose his captaincy within just one hour.

Gaurav Khanna put his ration at stake to become captain

Gaurav Khanna will be chosen as the new captain of the show in the new captaincy task, but he will have to pay a heavy price for it. Bigg Boss will give Gaurav Khanna two options and he chooses captaincy. This results in the entire house being nominated for eviction and a 30 percent reduction in rations. As soon as Gaurav emerges from the App Room, Bigg Boss informs all the housemates of this decision in front of Gaurav. This move will put him under the scrutiny of all the housemates and they will be seen not easily letting him continue with the captaincy.

Gaurav Khanna's options

Bigg Boss gives Gaurav Khanna two options: either become captain himself and allow all the housemates to be nominated, with a 30 percent reduction in rations for the week, or let Shehbaz become the captain for the week. Gaurav chooses the first option, prioritising himself and his captaincy over the housemates. This decision will turn all the housemates against him, and now there is talk that due to this displeasure, Gaurav will lose his captaincy within just one hour.

Who will be the new captain of the house?

According to a report by Bigg Boss 19 News, a social media page that provides Bigg Boss news, Shehbaz Badesha will become the new captain of the house after Gaurav Khanna loses the captaincy. Shehbaz will be chosen as the new captain in the assembly voting task. While the upcoming episodes will determine what will happen, one thing is certain: Gaurav Khanna will undoubtedly become a target for the housemates due to his decision.

It's worth noting that the entire house has been nominated once before because of Gaurav, but the Anupama actor was also nominated then.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Has Mridul Tiwari been evicted? Reports suggest midweek twist