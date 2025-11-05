Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana's 'Ex bahar chappal lekr wait kar rahi hogi' comment on Abhishek leaves Ashnoor stunned Bigg Boss 19 was a lively affair on Wednesday, with a series of altercations taking place in the house after a task. Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhatt once again had a heated argument on the reality show.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is now moving closer to the finale and the atmosphere in the house is heating up. Day 73 premiered on Wednesday and there were plenty of fightings. After the ration task, a heated argument broke out between Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhatt.

As usual, Farrhana overstepped her boundaries, telling Abhishek that his ex was waiting for him outside with slippers in her hand. Hearing this, Ashnoor was furious and confronted the Laila Majnu actress.

Abhishek clashes with Farrhana Bhatt during the task

Today, Bigg Boss conducted a task in which an internet setup was set up. During this, participants were invited to fill in the blanks. Neelam called Abhishek a sycophant. This heated up the situation, leading to a heated argument. Farhana told Abhishek not to argue with her too much, as his ex was standing outside with slippers. Abhishek responded sharply but amid all this Ashnoor defended her friend and confronted the actress. Ashnoor said, 'You can't comment on anyone's personal life,' to which Farrhana said, 'Whatever I do, I will do it my own way.'

A commotion erupted in BB house over heft of jaggery

As soon as the weekly ration was stories in the house, Neelam and Tanya went to the storeroom and began planning to steal the jaggery. Farrhana also joined in the theft, stealing yogurt along with the jaggery. Tanya and Neelam stole the jaggery and first kept it in Amaal's bag and later hid it in Shahbaz's bag.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz, Mridul and Abhishek went in search of the jaggery. Not only this, the three also checked Kunickaa Sadanand's bag and got it checked in front of Ashnoor. Abhishek was also present during this. Now this theft is going to create a ruckus in the house. It is going to create a stir in the next day i.e. Thursday's episode. The atmosphere is getting heated. Also, now it remains to be seen whether anyone is going to be evicted from the house this week or not.

