Bigg Boss 19: Elimination or entry into secret room? Know what to expect from today's Weekend Ka Vaar Another contestant has been eliminated from the 'Bigg Boss 19' house. However, Bigg Boss later played a trick that changed the entire game and equation.

New Delhi:

TV's most popular and controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 19,' continues to surprise viewers. With new twists and drama every week, the fourth Weekend War is about to unfold today, on September 20.

Host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will once again be seen reprimanding the housemates, but this time, the biggest question on the show is whose journey will ultimately end, or do the makers have another trick in mind?

Nominated contestants of the week

Five housemates are in danger in this week's nominations. These include Captain Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Praneet More. Initially, speculations were rife that Pranit would be evicted, but the latest information has shocked everyone. The Bigg Boss update page has revealed that Nehal, not Praneet, has been evicted.

A twist in the eviction

Twists and surprises have always been a hallmark of Bigg Boss history. Last week, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were eliminated in a double eviction. Now, it's being said that instead of being evicted directly, Nehal may be placed in a secret room. From there, she will monitor the housemates' activities and be able to return at the right time. Yes, according to the latest information, Nehal has been sent to the secret room. If this happens, it will certainly make the show's story even more exciting.

Abhishek Bajaj is the third captain of Bigg Boss 19

Earlier, the captaincy task was completed in the house, and Abhishek Bajaj has now become the captain, replacing Amaal Malik. Upon assuming the responsibility, Abhishek assigned everyone their duties. However, during this process, heated arguments were witnessed between Gaurav Khanna and Baseer Ali.

Latest promo

Weekend Ka Vaar is always a tough time for the housemates. This time too, Salman Khan will be seen questioning the contestants about who is the player who is moving ahead without being noticed. It is being reported that many members will unanimously name Gaurav Khanna, and according to the show's rules, he will be punished. The latest promo suggests that his face will be smeared with black ink.

