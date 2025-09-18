Advertisement
  Bigg Boss 19 September 18 episode Live Updates: Contestants to clash during captaincy task?

Bigg Boss 19 September 18 live updates: Chaos erupts in the captaincy task as Abhishek and Awez clash, while housemates battle for gold biscuits to win power.

Written By Twinkle Gupta  Edited By Kamna Arora  
Published: September 18, 2025
New Delhi:

The September 18 episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high-voltage drama as the captaincy task turns chaotic. Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar get into a physical fight during the competition, shocking housemates and fans alike.

Bigg Boss introduces a new team-based captaincy challenge where contestants must collect falling gold biscuits from a ship and fill their bags. The team with the most filled bags will decide the next captain. But tempers flare quickly, and tonight’s episode is set to be full of fights, strategy, and unexpected twists.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 September 18 episode

  • 9:46 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Amaal and Abhishek clash over food distribution

    Amaal and Abhishek get into a verbal argument over food mismanagement. Abhishek takes most of the chicken pieces and saves them for tomorrow, as he doesn't eat non-veg on Tuesdays. Amaal asks him to put the chicken pieces back, as Kunickaa and other housemates didn't get any chicken in their biryani.

  • 9:37 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Team A wins captaincy task, next BB 19 captain to be chosen from their team

    At the end of the task, Amaal counts the gold biscuits for both teams and announces Team A as the winner. Bigg Boss congratulates Team A and reveals that the next captain of the house will be selected from their team.

  • 9:30 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Gaurav clashes over team spirit in BB 19 captaincy task

    In the third round, Zeishan swaps places with Neelam, and Shehbaz also enters the task. During this, Amaal teasingly urges Gaurav to participate and show some aggression and competitive spirit. Gaurav responds, "Bhai, achha khel rahe hain ye, humein zarurat nahi hai, hamara ek hi bahut hai. It’s not about the player every time, it’s about the team." This incident sparks a verbal argument as Abhishek Bajaj expresses similar thoughts to Gaurav, escalating the tension.

  • 9:15 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Amaal and Abhishek clash during the captaincy task

    During the task, when Abhishek tries to steal gold biscuits from Kunickaa, Awez blocks him, which leads to a verbal and physical fight. Amaal, who is the "sanchalak", steps in to stop them, which causes a confrontation with Abhishek. Amaal tells him, "Ruk. Mainai bola ruk," to which Abhishek responds, "Main apni marzi se rukunga." Amaal warns, "Mere saath mat bhid."

     

  • 9:09 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Tension rises as Farrhana, Nehal, and Shehbaz clash over Amaal's warning

    The September 18 episode of Bigg Boss season 19 starts with a verbal clash between Farhaana, Nehal, and Shehbaz as they discuss Amaal’s warning to the girls about not hiding gold biscuits in their clothes. Meanwhile, Amaal tries to control the situation, while Shehbaz attempts to lighten the mood with humour.

     

  • 9:04 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Team A and Team B face off in captaincy task

    Notably, Team A consists of Tanya, Shehbaz, Neelam, Ashnoor, Abhishek, Zeishan, and Mridul, while Team B includes Baseer, Awez, Kunickaa, Farhaana, Pranit, Nehal, and Gaurav.

     

     

  • 9:01 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    BB house divided into teams for captaincy task

    It must be noted that the BB house is divided into two teams for this captaincy challenge; Amaal is the task operator. Only three housemates will participate at a time from each team. 

     

  • 8:59 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Will Amaal and Awez’s clash stop the captaincy task?

    As per the new promo, the house will witness a verbal clash between Amaal and Awez during the captaincy task. It will be interesting to see how the housemates react to the situation and whether the task will be completed, or if Captain Amaal, who is also the operator, will cancel it.

     

  • 8:57 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Amaal sets clear boundaries over Captaincy task rules

    Yesterday's episode ended with Amaal addressing the housemates, saying, "All the girls are playing well, but they cannot hide the gold biscuits inside their clothes. If any boy tries to take them by force, it will be considered inappropriate or as a case of bad touch."

     

  • 8:55 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Countdown to tonight's BB 19 episode begins

    The September 18th episode of Bigg Boss 19 is packed with drama! The captaincy task, which started on Day 25 (September 17), will continue, and the house will witness verbal and physical fights between contestants. 

     

Bigg Boss 19
