The September 18 episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high-voltage drama as the captaincy task turns chaotic. Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar get into a physical fight during the competition, shocking housemates and fans alike.
Bigg Boss introduces a new team-based captaincy challenge where contestants must collect falling gold biscuits from a ship and fill their bags. The team with the most filled bags will decide the next captain. But tempers flare quickly, and tonight’s episode is set to be full of fights, strategy, and unexpected twists.