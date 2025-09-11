Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 is all set to bring one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far. Bigg Boss has announced the BB Sports Day captaincy task, dividing housemates into Team Red and Team Blue.
In the latest promo, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj were seen getting into a heated argument during the task. Baseer even tried to destroy Abhishek’s blackboard and called him a “loser”, sparking a major fight. As the episode airs tonight, here are the LIVE updates straight from the Bigg Boss 19 house.