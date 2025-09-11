Live Bigg Boss 19, Day 18 LIVE Updates: Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj fight in captaincy task Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 brings high-voltage drama with the BB Sports Day captaincy task. Follow our LIVE updates as Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj clash in the house.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 is all set to bring one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far. Bigg Boss has announced the BB Sports Day captaincy task, dividing housemates into Team Red and Team Blue.

In the latest promo, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj were seen getting into a heated argument during the task. Baseer even tried to destroy Abhishek’s blackboard and called him a “loser”, sparking a major fight. As the episode airs tonight, here are the LIVE updates straight from the Bigg Boss 19 house.