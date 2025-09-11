Advertisement
  4. Bigg Boss 19, Day 18 LIVE Updates: Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj fight in captaincy task

Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 brings high-voltage drama with the BB Sports Day captaincy task. Follow our LIVE updates as Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj clash in the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 is all set to bring one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far. Bigg Boss has announced the BB Sports Day captaincy task, dividing housemates into Team Red and Team Blue.

In the latest promo, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj were seen getting into a heated argument during the task. Baseer even tried to destroy Abhishek’s blackboard and called him a “loser”, sparking a major fight. As the episode airs tonight, here are the LIVE updates straight from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

  • 9:58 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Verbal clash between Awez and Baseer; Team Red won the first round

    Awez and Baseer also had a verbal fight, as Baseer urged him to be fair during the task. Later, both the operators, Awez and Nagma, announced the task results, declaring Amaal the winner of the first round; hence, Team Red won the first round.

     

  • 9:48 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Nehal and Amaal get teary-eyed

    Nehal breaks down in tears. After this, Amaal also becomes teary-eyed while talking to Zeishan Qadri. He feels bad and emphasises that he was only using his elbow to get Nehal back from the blackboard and that he was playing a fair game. Baseer is seen consoling Nehal, and Amaal apologises to her as she cries.

     

  • 9:43 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Chaos erupts as Baseer throws blackboard into swimming pool

    Baseer snatched the blackboard from Abhishek’s hand and threw it into the swimming pool. After witnessing this, Amaal also threw Nehal’s blackboard in the opposite direction. Baseer then took the remaining part of the blackboard and sat on it. His hand also got injured during this, and Baseer called Abhishek 'Loser'. 

     

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Tension rises between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj during task

    Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj get physical during the task. As their fight escalates, Abhishek tries to hold the blackboard with his hand to block Baseer from erasing it. In the process, Abhishek even breaks the blackboard in two parts. Baseer is heard telling Shehbaz that Abhishek is stopping him and that he will not play anymore. Later, when Baseer tries to erase the board again, Abhishek blocks him once more.

     

  • 9:21 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    How the captain will be decided?

    After approximately 30 minutes, the team whose blackboard has less writing left on it will be declared the winner, and the captain will be appointed from that team. Awez and Nagma will be the operators in this task. 

     

  • 9:17 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Bigg Boss announces the 'BB Sports Day' captaincy task

    Bigg Boss briefed the housemates about the captaincy task. This task will be played between two teams. One member from each team will write on the opponent's blackboard, explaining why the other team doesn't deserve to qualify for the captaincy. At the same time, a member from the opposing team will try to erase those writings using a duster helmet.

  • 9:10 PM (IST)Sep 11, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Day 18 in Bigg Boss 19 house starts with captaincy task

    The September 11 episode starts with the 'BB Sports Day', captaincy task, where Bigg Boss briefs the housemates about the task.

     

