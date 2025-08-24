Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025: Confirmed names and rumoured entries Bigg Boss 19 is back with Salman Khan as host. Here’s the full 2025 contestants list with confirmed, rumoured and wild card names ahead of the grand premiere.

New Delhi:

A day is left for Bigg Boss 19 to hit our TV and mobile screens. The show that is returning with its 19th edition will once again be hosted by Salman Khan.

This time, contestants from different stages of life and fields will be seen entering the show. While some contestants have been confirmed, others will be revealed at the Bigg Boss 19 premiere. Let's have a look at them here.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 premiere: Date, time, OTT and TV details

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025: Confirmed names

Singer-Composer Amaal Mallik

Jio Hotstar shared a promo on their social media profiles, where Amaal Mallik could be seen singing the male version of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story song Kaun Tujhe. Hence, it's confirmed that Armaan Malik's brother and Anu Malik's nephew will be entering the BB house. The singer-composer had recently cut all ties with her family.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

In another promo, content creator Awez Darbar and his alleged girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar were also seen giving a dance performance on the song, Tere Pyaar Mein, from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. For the unversed, Awez is Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar's brother.

TV actor Gaurav Khanna

TV actor Gaurav Khanna could also be seen in another promo. The actor who gained fame as Anuj Kapadia in the hit TV show Anupama was last seen on 'Celebrity MasterChef'. Now that the actor won the previous show, he must be having high hopes for Bigg Boss 19 as well.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants: Rumoured celebrity participants

Some other celebrities are also expected to join the show. These include the names of singer Shriram Chandra, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, actors Gurcharan Singh, Purav Jha, Sivet Tomar and Shailesh Lodha. Now it remains to see who will be a part of the show. It will be known only on the day of the premiere.

Reportedly American former professional boxer Mike Tyson can enter the show as a wild card contestant. On the other hand TV actors Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj, Splitsvilla fame Baseer Ali, Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Zeishan Quadri and Gaming video creator Payal Dhare can also enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Bigg Boss 19 where to watch, OTT and TV timing

Bigg Boss 19 will hit OTT before its scheduled television time. Salman Khan's show will be telecast from August 24 on the Jio Hotstar platform at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 to premiere on August 24: Trailer, theme and what reports say about the house design