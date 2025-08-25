Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More: Know everything about the stand up comedian Pranit More of Maharashtra has entered Bigg Boss 19 as the Bigg Boss 19 contestant number 11. He made Salman Khan laugh a lot on stage with his jokes.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More entered Bigg Boss 19 as the 11th member. With a gig of a few minutes on the Bigg Boss 19 stage, he even made Salman Khan laugh a lot with his comedy.

Seeing Maharashtra's Pranit in Bigg Boss, netizens think the comical quotient of the show will be intact. Pranit entered the house with Farhana Bhatt, a film actress and peace activist.

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit More has made his mark as a stand-up comedian. He is known for his humour and comic timing. From Instagram to YouTube, Pranit gets a lot of love for his videos. He started as an RJ before entering the comedy world. He has more than 4 lakh followers on Instagram. At the same time, he has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Pranit More's controversy

Pranit More has also been involved in controversies. He got into trouble by making jokes about Akshay Kumar's movie 'Sky Force' released this year. For the unversed, he cracked some jokes on Veer Pahadia. After which, he was abused and trolled on social media. The stand-up comedian was also attacked in a live show.

This controversy of Pranit also went viral on social media. However, Veer Pahadia later apologised to Pranit on behalf of his fans and the actor also made clear he had nothing to do with it.

Bigg Boss can be viewed first on OTT

At the same time, it will be interesting to see in the show how much Pranit can impress the audience with his humour in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss will be seen first on OTT this time. This show will be telecast every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar. At the same time, this show will be telecast on Colors at 10:30 pm.

