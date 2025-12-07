Bigg Boss 19 finale: Amaal Mallik eliminated, Gaurav, Farrhana, Tanya, Pranit make it to top 4 Amaal Mallik's fans are disappointed with this elimination, as the composer looked a winner after the first half of Bigg Boss 19.

New Delhi:

Amaal Mallik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 19 finalist to be evicted from the show. After coming so close to the BB 19 trophy, the singer composer has been eliminated from the show.

With this, Bigg Boss 19 has got it's top 4, which are: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More.

Fans disappointed

Amaal Mallik's fans are disappointed with this elimination, as the composer looked a winner after the first half of Bigg Boss 19. Moreover, several social media users also associated with the composer as he showed full swing of human emotions and showed improvement with the feedback on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman Khan praised Amaal

Salman Khan praised Amaal's efforts in the show and gave a pat on his back after he came out of the Bigg Boss house. With this the entire Amaal group is out of the BB 19 house as the composer was friends with Shehbaz Badesha, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri and Baseer Ali. However, he was friends with Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mallik but they shared an on and off relationship.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant

Salman Khan praised this season and called it one of the most loved seasons of Bigg Boss, which features 18 contestants: Ashnoor Kaur (TV actor), Zeishan Quadri (TV actor and screenwriter), Tanya Mittal (spiritual influencer), Awez Darbar (Social media influencer), Nagma Mirajkar (Social media influencer), Nehal Chudasama (Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner), Baseer Ali (Splitsvilla 10 winner), Abhishek Bajaj (TV and film actor), Gaurav Khanna (TV actor), Natalia Janoszek (Film actor), Pranit More (Stand-up comedian), Farhana Bhatt (Film actress), Neelam Giri (Bhojpuri actress), Kunickaa Sadanand (TV actress), Mridul Tiwari (YouTuber), Amaal Mallik (Singer-composer) first wild card contestant Shehbaz Badesha (Social media influencer) and second wild card contestant Malti Chahar (Director-writer).

