Bigg Boss 19: After Ashnoor, Shehbaz gets evicted; a look at top 6 contestants competing for finale The reality TV show Bigg Boss 19 nears its finale with a double eviction of Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur, leaving six finalists, including first finalist Gaurav Khanna. Read on to find out who the six finalists are.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its end, and viewers witnessed a double eviction this week as Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur were evicted from the house. With their exit, only six contestants remain in the game. These top six will now compete in the final stage as the race to the finale gets tough. Read on to find out who made it to the top six.

In Sunday's WKV episode, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 19 to promote the show's Marathi edition, announced the eviction of Shehbaz Badesha.

Before him, TV actress and social media influencer Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated following an incident of physical violence against fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. Notably, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will air on December 7, 2025.

Bigg Boss 19 finale week: Top 6 contestants

The contestants who have made it to the finale week and come one step closer to the Bigg Boss 19 trophy are as follows. It must be noted that Anupamaa actor and Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna has already become the season's first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task. Take a look at the top six contestants below:

Gaurav Khanna (Finalist) Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Pranit More Amaal Malik Malti Chahar

Bigg Boss 19: Media interaction round

In the latest promo released by the makers, the Bigg Boss 19 contestants are seen interacting with the media during the media interaction round. While sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Public ki awaaz, press ke sawaal! Aa rahi hai ghar mein media, par contestants kya rakh paayenge apni baat seedhe aur saaf? (sic)."

Viewers can watch new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read: BB19: Ashnoor Kaur shares first post after eviction, says 'sukoon after tough storm'; Abhishek Bajaj reacts