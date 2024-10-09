Bigg Boss 18: Who will be nominated in first week of Salman Khan's show? Watch promo

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss commenced with its 18th edition on Sunday, October 6, with 19 contestants including a donkey named 'Gadhraj'. Contestants entered the BB House and began interacting with each other to know themselves better. Like every other season, many of these housemates made friends on the opening day as well while a few didn't get well with some. As per the latest promo unveiled by its makers, the tonight's episode will feature first nominations of the week.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing the first nomination round of Bigg Boss 18. In the promo, Gunratan Sadavarte and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra are seen getting into a war of words while they are nominating each other. Not only this, Chaahat Pandey and Vivian DSena are also seen in a heated argument after the former accuses the latter of being mannerless. The tension between these four contestants might make them the primary targets during the nomination process.

Check out the promo:

''Season ke sabse pehle #NominationSpecial mein hui gharwaalon ke beech ladaayi, ab kaun aur kaise isse koi suljhaaye?'' the makers wrote along with the promo.

About Bigg Boss 18 first week

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show began this Sunday and on the third day, Bigg Boss announed the nomination, following which audience will vote to save their favourite housemate. The promo, however, didn't reveal any names who will nominated tonight.

The contestants of this season include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Chaahat Pandey, Nyrra M Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Raj, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.

