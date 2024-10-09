Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba to fight two Manjulikas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash with Singham Again in cinemas

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: The makers of Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and VIdya Balan-starrer finally released the trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy flick of 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The trailer is launched at a special event held in Jaipur's iconic theatre, Raj Mandir. The trailer launch event is attended by all the lead cast of the film in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens this Diwali, clashing with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

As per the trailer, the makers have finally cleared the air about Madhuri Dixit's role in the film. The veteran star will be seen playing the horryfying character of Manjulika along with the returning Manjulika Vidya Balan. The trailer begins with narration of the story of Rakhtghat town which has been known for the deadly fight of its throne. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba is told by the people that he is the ruler of Rakhtghat, following which he is chased by not one but two Manjulikas. in the end of the trailer, both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are seen asking Rooh Baba, who among them is the real Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser

Last month, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's teaser was released by its makers wherein Manjulika is seen returning to reclaim her throne. The teaser begins with Majulika screaming and asking why are people taking away her designation and chair. The film revolves around her retention of the place at the qila where she was killed and probably is awakened as someone is trying to curb her fortress.

About the film

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed that the upcoming film will feature a face-off between Vidya and Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. According to media reports, this song will be shot keeping in mind all the main characters of the film. It is being said that 'Rooh Baba' i.e. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in this song along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

