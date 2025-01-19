Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Grand Finale for just Rs 29 as Vivian, Rajat inch closer to trophy

Follow us on Image Source : X Know When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

The exciting journey of Bigg Boss 18 is now about to end. The much-awaited grand finale will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday. Yes! Today the show will get its winner who will take home a huge amount along with the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. The top contestants are leaving no stone unturned to present their claim for the coveted trophy. The audience is also constantly eager to know every update on this show. Hence, know here when and where you can watch the live telecast of this show.

When and where to watch the finale?

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 18' will be telecast on January 19 at 9:30 pm. Viewers can watch it live on Colors TV. If you don't have a TV, you can watch it on Jio Cinema. The show will also be streamed online. For this, you will need a recharge of just Rs 29. The three-hour-long show promises drama, emotion and lots of entertainment.

Top 6 Finalists

The competition has reached its peak. With the elimination of Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey, the battle for the trophy has intensified. Shilpa Shirodkar was also shown the way out soon after. Hence, here are the top 6 finalists:

Rajat Dalal

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

Chum Darang

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh

Expectations from the grand finale

The finale will not only crown the winner but will also feature special performances from celebrities while finalists will come out one by one. In the end, only two contestants will remain inside the house, who will then be called on stage by Salman Khan. Now it remains to be seen who will be the winner of this show, who will get a huge amount of money along with the trophy.

