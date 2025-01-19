A look at Bigg Boss 18's major controversies and fights ahead of its grand finale

Follow us on Image Source : X Bigg Boss 18's major controversies and fights

Bigg Boss 18 has reached its final destination. After a lot of talks, fights and allegations over the last three months, the show will finally have its grand finale hosted by Salman Khan. The 18th season started with 18 contestants. There were some wild card entries in between. Now the reality show has its 6 finalists, which include Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Isha Singh, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. Now it remains to be seen who among them wins the title of this show and bags a huge amount. However, before the grand finale of the show, let us have a look at the big controversies of season 18.

Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra

Kashish Kapoor accused Avinash Mishra of being a womanizer. Salman Khan also made many allegations against Kashish regarding this. This issue was surrounded by a lot of controversies in the house.

Avinash Mishra's comments on Chahat Pandey

Avinash Mishra made many lewd comments on Chahat Pandey in anger. Chahat's mother also based Avinash a lot when she entered the home during family week.

Eisha ​​Singh and Shalin Bhanot's relationship

In the house, Salman has also asked questions about the relationship between Eisha and Shalin Bhanot. There has been a lot of discussion about this between the people in and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathi

Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathi fought in Bigg Boss 18. Even after this high-profile drama, Bigg Boss remained in the news.

Rajat Dalal threatened Avinash Mishra

There was a fight between Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra. This fight had reached the stage of scuffle. At the same time, Rajat Dalal threatened Avinash to go out of the house and see.

Chahat Pandey's boyfriend

After Chahat Pandey's mother came from the Bigg Boss house, there was a lot of discussion about her boyfriend. Chahat's mother told the makers that if they bring the alleged boyfriend of Chahat, she will give them a reward of Rs 21 lakhs.

Alice and Avinash's relationship

There was also a talk about the relationship between Alice and Avinash in the house. Even though Alice has a boyfriend outside the BB 18 house but she was seen hugging Avinash while sleeping. After leaving the house, there was a lot of discussion about this

Karan Veer Mehra's broken marriage

There was a lot of talk in Bigg Boss about Karan Veer Mehra's marriages and divorce. His name was also associated with another BB 18 contestant Chum Darang. However, Karan Veer has clarified his stand on this.

Bigg Boss makers and Karan Veer Mehra's friendship

According to the news, the media that came to Bigg Boss's house asked some questions. There is a discussion about Karan that he has a friend amongst the makers of Bigg Boss, due to which some of his army is supporting him to give votes in the show. In such a situation, recently there was a lot of talk in and outside the house as well regarding a biasness.

Digvijay and Avinash's fight

Bigg Boss 18 also saw a high-voltage drama between Digvijay Rathi and Avinash Mishra. There have been a lot of controversies about their fight in the show.

It is significant to note that the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will begin today, January 19 at 9:30 pm. Apart from Colors TV channels, you can also watch the episode on the Jio Cinema app.

