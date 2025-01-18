Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Prize money, 6 finalists and everything else you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X Know everything about Bigg Boss 18 Finale here

'Bigg Boss' is the most popular reality show on Indian television. Every year Salman Khan hosts the show, which runs for about three months. This year, 'Bigg Boss 18' started on October 6, 2024. This season ran on TV for three and a half months and now this season is about to get its winner. Read further to know each detail about the grand finale of the 18th edition of reality show Bigg Boss.

When is the grand finale?

You will be able to watch the 'Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale' episode on Colors TV from 9:30 pm on Sunday. This episode will run for two and a half to three hours and the show will get its winner around 12 o'clock at night. Apart from Colors TV, you can also watch the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 18' live on mobile apps Jio Cinema and Jio TV. Currently, 6 contestants are in the race to win this show, whoever wins this show will be given a huge amount.

These 6 contestants are part of the finale

This show started with 18 contestants. There were some wild card entries in between. Now only 6 contestants are a part of this show. Those 6 contestants include Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Isha Singh, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. Now it remains to be seen who among them wins the title of this show and bags a huge amount.

Trophy and Prize Money

The winner of this show will be given a cash prize money of Rs 50 lakh. However, many times it is also seen that the makers also give such an option in the finale that if some contestants want, they can leave the show by taking some part of the 50 lakh rupees. Then whatever money is left, the winner will get it, but this does not happen in every season.

