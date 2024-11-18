Bigg Boss 18: Nominations, love confessions and fights; here's latest updates from the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : X Here's latest updates from Bigg Boss 18

Every day, Bigg Boss 18 sees some new drama. But this time, along with the clashes, love was also seen. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode kept the audience hooked for many reasons. However, there was one moment in the latest episode of the show that cannot be ignored when Karan Veer Mehra confessed his feelings for Chum Darang. It was also seen that Chum also confessed her feelings for Karan. Along with this, the nomination task also took place inside the BB house.

Nomination task ignites fire

The official Instagram page of Colors channel has shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, where the contestants will be seen nominating each other for this week. In the promo, Shilpa can be seen nominating Karan Veer Mehra, after which the TV actor confronted her. Later, Chahat was seen nominating Vivian Dsena for a reason that he didn't agree with.

Karan Veer, Chum confess their love

Salman Khan gave a task to the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the task, the contestants had to read things said about them by other housemates and guess who might have said it. Karan Veer read out a statement in which someone called him 'unworthy' for a 'friend'. He accused Shrutika of saying this and his guess turned out to be correct.

During this task, after guessing the answer correctly, the accused had to drink a bitter shot of juice. While taking the drink, Shrutika teased Karan Veer again and asked him if he really loves Chum. Karan Veer Mehra then confessed, "Sabse pyaar karta hun, Chum se thoda zyada karta hun."

Later, while talking to Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, Karan Veer confessed his feelings again. Shilpa asked him the reason for his hesitation and questioned if it was because of the show. Karan Veer said, "Of course, we might like each other, if we meet outside, we will chill." Hearing this, she laughed out loud and asked him, "Why is he nervous?" Chum also admitted to being nervous.

While talking to Shilpa, Karan Veer said, "She (Chum) also likes me a lot." Shilpa advised Chum not to "close the doors" just because they are on a show. Karan Veer then added, "I like her (Chum) a lot. And she likes me too, I know that." Shilpa agreed with Karan Veer's statement.

