Do you know Akshay Kumar, John Abraham's classic 'Garam Masala' is copy of 1965 American film?

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have appeared together on the big screen three times. All three times their pairing did wonders and the audiences have liked these films as well. Their glam game was seen in 'Desi Boys', while in 'Housefull 2' they created a world of bro zone. Both movies were of the comedy genre and they made people laugh a lot, but other than these movies, there was one film which came on the big screen in 2005 and was called a classic. Both were appreciated a lot in this movie, which is also of the comedy genre and Priyadarshan directed it. Akshay Kumar and John Abraham gave Bollywood one of the best comedy movies with Garam Masala.

Garam Masala was released in 2005

This 2005 Indian Hindi language comedy film directed by Priyadarshan stars Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav have also played supporting roles. The story revolves around Akshay Kumar as Mac and John Abraham as Sam, two mischievous photographers who are leading a carefree life. Both are bachelors and are also cassanova in nature. Their life is surrounded by troubles when they both get entangled in the affairs of many girls. All these girls are air hostesses. Due to back-to-back lies, there is constant laughter in the story.

Akshay's film turned out to be a copy of this film and play

This film is a remake of the 1992 Malayalam film 'Misa Madhavan' and is known for its on-point comedy and chemistry between the lead actors. The fast-paced, spicy and entertaining story of 'Garam Masala' is no less than a delicious biryani, which has every taste. By the way, let us tell you, both 'Garam Masala' and 'Misa Madhavan' are based on a foreign French play, which has been revealed now after 19 years. A comparison video is going viral very fast on social media, after watching which people are saying that this film also turned out to be a copy-paste. The French play we are talking about is named 'Boeing Boeing' and many remakes of it have been made so far, one of which is 'Garam Masala'. Who could have thought that 'Garam Masala' would also be a remake? Yes, you read it right, this film of Priyadarshan also turned out to be a remake.

Watch the video here:

The Indian remake is better

Although many scenes from the Indian remake 'Boeing Boeing' have been directly taken from 'Garam Masala', even then the Hindi remake is better than the French play in many ways. Many emotions and new plots have been added to the film, which makes its story more entertaining. The original story is similar, the rivalry between the two lead characters has been shown, but the Bollywood story has a better romantic angle. 'Garam Masala', despite being a remake, is doing justice to the story and every flavour is found in it.

