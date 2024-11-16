Bigg Boss 18: Is Dolly Chaiwala entering Salman Khan's show as new wild card contestant? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dolly Chaiwala to enter Bigg Boss 18 House

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more exciting with each new episode. The BB House will witness the entry of internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, who shot to fame after Bill Gates shared a video with him on social media when he was in India recently. A video shared by Dolly on his Instagram handle features himself entering the Bigg Boss house and later making tea in his popular style along with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a fun segment.

See the video:

In the video shared by Dolly, he is seen performing his dramatic slow-motion pouring of milk style into the pan. Other housemates can be seen cheering for him while Salman Khan, who returned on the sets of Bigg Boss was left scratching his head.

Is Dolly Chaiwala is Bigg Boss 18 new wild card?

Apart from the video shared by Dolly on his Instagram, he even shared a picture of himself with the text, ''Bigg Boss Entry'', hinting his entry into the BB House. Along with the picture, he wrote, ''Big Boss season 18 pe Entry :- Saturday ya Sunday episode Aajaye ga excited ho sabhi.'' With this caption, the only conclusion that can be drawn is that he is entering the BB House only for two days, i.e. on this weekend. However, fans will have to wait for tonight's episode to see whether he will entertain the audience for just two days or give a tough competition to other housemates.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Dolly Chaiwala was recently seen campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Nagpur tea stall owner Dolly Chaiwala attended a BJP campaign rally in Nagpur East earlier this week. Dolly's appearance with BJP leaders and wearing the party's symbolic thief has led to speculation that she will join the BJP. But no official confirmation has been made either by him or the political party.

