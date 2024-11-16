Netflix faces outage ahead of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Netflix, popular streaming giant, is currently experiencing a major outrage affecting several users in the United States ahead of the much-awaited boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. A website named Down Detector, which tracks such outages has recorded nearly 14,000 reports of Netflix being out of service. However, this outage is not occurring across the world but is being reported to happen in the few regions of the US, where the users are facing trouble in accessing the platform on their devices.

The nature of the outage is still unknown and the streaming giant is yet to make an official comment on the same. As per a report by Times of India, Down Detector reported 13,895 cases of outages on Netflix when it was at its highest where around 86 per cent of users faced issues with the video streaming. Nearly 10 per cent of Netflix users faced server connection issues and 4 per cent of people had login problems.

Netizens reactions

Soon after the news of Netflix outage went viral on social media, X users expressed their disappointment on the platform. One user wrote, ''Your system was not prepared for all of the viewers. Your channel keeps buffering and kicking me off line.''

''How many people are going to be requesting refunds from Netflix in the morning? Hey Netflix, you had one job!'' wrote another.

A third X user wrote, ''Why does @netflix try to host these live events when they can’t handle the volume & traffic? Picture quality is horrible or it freezes every 5 minutes. You had forever to prepare for this & still couldn’t get it right.''

Some social media user even trolled Netflix for their service. Check out some of the funniest reactions in form of memes.