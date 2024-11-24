Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan gets emotional after meeting Salman Khan at Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : X Hina Khan gets emotional after meeting Salman Khan at Weekend Ka Vaar

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan reached the Bigg Boss 18 house. She also met Salman Khan at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For the unversed, Hina was diagnosed with cancer this year and met Salman for the first time after her diagnosis. on the other hand, the episode also witnessed a roller coaster inside the BB house. The tale of friendship changes every day in the house of 'Bigg Boss 18'. This week, after being nominated by Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra finally confronted her. Karan expressed his displeasure with Shilpa. However, this friendship of convenience is going to be exposed in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. Today i.e. in Sunday's episode, Hina Khan will confront the contestants of the show and will be seen showing them the mirror.

Hina Khan exposed Shilpa

In the new promo of 'Bigg Boss 18', Hina Khan enters the house and takes Shilpa to task for nominating Karan. She also questioned Karan Veer Mehra about his stand and said, 'Karan, you are not taking a stand for yourself. You cannot do what others are doing.' After this, Hina says to Shilpa, 'It is a selfish friendship, isn't it?' After this, she again says to Karan, 'Karan, when Shilpa nominated you, my mood got spoiled.'

Rajat's sarcasm on Shilpa in the task

A task was also shown in the promo where the contestants had to name a person whom they feel is jealous of them. Rajat Dalal pointed towards Shilpa Shirodkar, after which a bag of white powder was poured on him as part of the task. Explaining his reason, Rajat says, 'I say something else and Shilpa ji twists the matter in such a way that it seems that I have said something else to her. Maybe she loves me too much or is jealous of me.'

Hina Khan gets emotional in front of Salman

Recalling her journey in 'Bigg Boss', Hina Khan said, 'The thing that I have taken with me from this beautiful journey is strength. I got a very beautiful tag in this show. The whole world knows me as Sher Khan'. On this Salman Khan says, 'You have always been a fighter. And you are fighting every challenge right now'. Hina Khan also got very emotional while talking about her journey.

