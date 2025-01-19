Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE: Sky Force's Veer Pahariya removes Eisha Singh from BB House

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE: Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates on the finale episode wherein host Salman Khan will finally lift the hand of the season's winner.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 19, 2025 20:59 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 22:40 IST
bigg boss 18 grand finale
Image Source : X Eisha Singh eliminated

The 18th edition of the popular TV reality show is on the verge of concluding tonight. Bigg Boss 18 commenced on October 6, last year both on the television channel, ColorsTV, and on the digital platform, JioCinema. Like every new season, this season also featured a new twist and new celebrities. The season began with over 15 contestants including Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, and Gunratan Sadavarte, among others. The top six housemates, who are competing in the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Season 18 are Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Vivian DSena, and Eisha Singh. Stay tuned to this space and find out who wins the title and lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss 18 and takes home the cash prize.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE

  • Jan 19, 2025 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Bigg Bosss 18's 'Raajmata' Shilpa Shirodkar performs with Vivian and Karan

    In a special dance number, Shilpa Shirodkar performed with her two favourite housemates, Vivian DSena and Karan Veer Mehra. In the segment, she showcased the dilemmatic situation which she faced during her stint inside the BB House when she had to choose between these two for Time God.

  • Jan 19, 2025 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Eisha Singh becomes first elimination of Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

    After Veer Pahariya pressed the red buzzer, Eisha Singh got eliminated. Later, Veer and Eisha joined Salman Khan on the stage and discussed her journey of the season. The remaining top five finalists are Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Vivian DSena.

  • Jan 19, 2025 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Salman Khan asks Avinash Mishra to sing last time in BB18

    Salman while interacting with the top 6 finalists, asked Avinash Mishra to entertain the audience one last time with a special song. The finalist sang 'Pal' song and the other finalists join him.

  • Jan 19, 2025 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Host Salman Khan makes fun of evicted housemates

    While congratulating the top 6 finalists, host Salman Khan took a jibe at the eliminated housemates in attendance. Chaahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Sara Khan, Muskan Bamne, and Shrutika Arjun, among others are present on stage. 

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    A look at the fan following of top 6 finalists

    In the first segment of the Grand Finale episode, Bigg Boss showcases the massive fan following of all the top 6 housemates, which they have built not only in India but also across the globe.

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Salman Khan opens Grand Finale episode in style

    After welcoming the audience to the Grand Finale episode, host Salman Khan introduced the top 6 finalists again. During his opening speech, Salman mentioned how Bigg Boss has become one of the most important entertainers in the country, just like cricket.

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Tajinder Bagga backs Vivian DSena ahead of Grand Finale

    In a special video message, former BB18 housemate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga gave a shoutout to Vivian Dsena, who is among the top 6 contestants of the season. Vivian is competing against Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh in the Grand Finale.

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Aamir Khan joins Salman Khan along with Loveyapa co-stars

    The Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 18 will get even better when host Salman Khan reunites with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan on the stage. Aamir will be accompanied by Loveyapa's lead stars, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. See pics.

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Avinash Mishra gets love from parents, hometown

    In a promo released by Bigg Boss 18 on social media, Avinash Mishra gets a shoutout from his mom and dad in a special video message. Not only this, he gets love from his huge fan base from his hometown, Raipur. See the video.

  • Jan 19, 2025 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Sky Force star Veer Pahariya to eliminate first contestant from Grand Finale

    Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya will enter BB18 House to eliminate one contestant from the top 6. Veer is making his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force. Check out the promo.

