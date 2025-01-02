Bigg Boss 18: Game Changer team Ram Charan, Kiara Advani to meet Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss will feature several actors in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode

'Bigg Boss 18' is the most talked about reality show on TV right now. Since its launch in October, this reality show hosted by Salman Khan has been in constant discussion with its drama and controversies. Every weekend some celebrity also makes an appearance on the Colors' show. On the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, South actor Ram Charan will come on the show to promote his Pan India film 'Game Changer'. Moreover, Sonu Sood, known for his humanity will also be visiting Salman Khan.

Ram Charan will promote his film 'Game Changer' in 'Bigg Boss 18'

According to media reports, South actor Ram Charan and actress Kiara Advani will also be seen with Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 18'. Both of them are coming to promote their upcoming film 'Game Changer'. His film will be released in theatres on January 10. The trailer of this Pan India film was released today and was released well by viewers.

Sonu Sood will also be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar

Actor Sonu Sood will also join Salman Khan to promote his upcoming film 'Fateh' on the Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 18'. Sonu Sood is making his directorial debut with the film 'Fateh'. Sonu Sood's film 'Fateh' will also be released on the same day. Salman's Kick co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez is playing the female lead in this film.

Bigg Boss 18 Update

Many members of the house are nominated to be evicted from the house this week. The nominated members include Isha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Shrutika Arjun. At the same time, recently there was a family week in the Bigg Boss house, during which all the housemates looked very emotional. At the same time, Chahate's mother pounced on Avinash Mishra as soon as she arrived, due to which she remained in the headlines. On the other hand, Vivian's wife Nouran also visited him inside the house.

