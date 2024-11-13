Bigg Boss 18 features another fight, Digvijay Rathi and Avinash Mishra take on each other in latest promo

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Digvijay Rathi and Avinash Mishra fight in Bigg Boss 18's latest promo

These days the equations between the contestants are seen changing in Bigg Boss 18. As the show is progressing, the contestants are trying their best to reach the finale. Now a new promo for the upcoming episode of the show has been released and it is trending on social media. In this video, high voltage drama can be seen happening in the Bigg Boss house, due to which the atmosphere of the entire house is going to change. In the new promo, two handsome hunks of Bigg Boss 18 can be seen scuffling with each other and the matter escalated so much that both of them fell on the floor due to this fight.

New task will be given to the housemates

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay Rathi and Avinash Mishra can be seen clashing with each other. Big Boss gives a new task to the housemates. During the task, Digvijay and Avinash start pushing each other to save their basket. Before this, there is an argument between the two. Digvijay says to Avinash, 'It is fun to see the fear in your eyes.' To this, Avinash replies, 'Do the task, why are you scared.'

A fight breaks out between Digvijay and Avinash

In the midst of this argument, Digvijay and Avinash lose their temper and start pushing each other. First Digvijay pushes Avinash, in response to which Avinash does the same. Soon a scuffle starts between the two and both of them physically attack each other. In this way, the most fierce fight is seen in the show so far. Seeing the fight between the two, even the girls of the house get scared.

Today's episode will be eventful

Avinash pushes Digvijay so hard that he falls on the ground with a thud. Now fans of Avinash and Digvijay have started supporting their favourite celebrities on social media. There is a demand for Avinash's eviction due to this fight. Now it remains to be seen what effect this scuffle has and what action Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan take on this. Will Avinash be thrown out of the show or will he be let off with a warning? Moreover, it will be interesting to see which team of Bigg Boss 18 will be able to win the task.

Also Read: Not Kapoors, Khans, Bachchans, THIS is the richest Bollywood family that once sold fruit juices