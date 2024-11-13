Not Kapoors, Khans, Bachchans, THIS is the richest Bollywood family that once sold fruit juices

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about the richest family in B-town here

Many families are fully established in the world of films and entertainment. These families have been entertaining people for generations and are associated with the world of showbiz, this is the reason why the film world has now become like a family business. Whenever it comes to the rich families of Bollywood, the first names that come to our minds are Bachchans, Kapoors, Khans, Chopras or Johars, but are they really the richest families? The answer is no. A family that has been ruling the film world for many years and has cemented its position as the richest Bollywood family. While handling the family legacy, these people have been successful in establishing themselves in each generation. Read further to know about them.

This is the richest family

The family that has been running the biggest studio and production house of Hindi cinema for decades is none other than T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. This is the richest family in Bollywood. The whole family is running this company together. Although many families in Bollywood are very rich, but Kumars are not in competition with anyone. They are at the forefront in terms of wealth and their total wealth is Rs 10000 crore. Hurun India Rich List 2024 revealed the richest Indians from all sectors. According to this list, Bhushan Kumar's family has become the richest family in B-town.

Names of these families are also on the list

There are many names from the film industry on this list, but the family of Bhushan Kumar, owner of the T-Series group of companies, is at the top. The Hurun List released the combined wealth of the family which is staggering, it is said to be Rs 10,000 crore (more than $ 1.2 billion). This means that Bhushan Kumar's family has now become the richest family in Bollywood. This tag was once held by the Kapoors and later by the Chopras. The Chopra family, which owns Yash Raj Films and BR Films, was the richest in Bollywood for many years. The family's total wealth is estimated to be Rs 8000 crore, thanks to Aditya Chopra's wealth, which is just a little less than the wealth of the T-Series family. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's family is reportedly worth Rs 7500 crore, mainly due to the actor's wealth.

This is how the family started

Although the Hurun Rich List has not given individual details of the wealth owned by Kumar, industry insiders estimate that four-fifths of it comes from Bhushan alone. Let us tell you, this family includes Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar, two sisters Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar and uncle Krishna Kumar's family. It is significant to note that Bhushan Kumar's father Gulshan Kumar started this company. Before coming into the film industry, Gulshan Kumar was a fruit seller who used to sell fruit juices on the streets of Delhi. His luck shone when he got his father's shop in which he used to sell cassettes of film songs. From here he started his record label and today he has become the king of this industry.

