Bigg Boss 18 elimination: THIS wild card contestant has been shown the doors from BB 18

A wild card contestant has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

This week the discussion of 'Bigg Boss 18' eviction is at its peak. This time two contestants will be out of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The eviction process took place at midnight in the 'BB 18' house. A glimpse of this has already come on social media. The contestants had to vote out one of the three wildcard contestants Adin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry from 'BB 18'. Let's know which wild card contestant has been eliminated.

Aditi Mistry will be out of the show

Aditi Mistry has reportedly been eliminated from the reality show. Earlier this week, Bigg Boss had informed the contestants that a wildcard contestant would be eliminated this time. However, the elimination of one among Adin, Yamini and Aditi will happen based on the votes of the housemates. There is a strong buzz online that Aditi has been shown the exit door from 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Makers shared the post

Earlier today, the makers of 'Bigg Boss 18' shared a promo that shows the contestants voting against Adin, Yamini and Aditi during the eviction process. Sharing the glimpse, Colors TV mentioned, 'Wildcard entries have taken a backseat, toh kya ho jaayegi unki ghar se exit? Watch Bigg Boss 18, Mon-Fri 10 pm and Sat-Sun 9:30 pm, only on Colors and Jio Cinema Official.'

Who is Aditi Mistry?

Aditi Mistry is a popular model, digital creator and fitness influencer. The model is known for her attractive Instagram presence and passion for fitness. She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account. She keeps sharing fitness-related content with fans. According to media reports, Aditi's net worth is around Rs 5 crore. She mainly earns from modelling, influencer work and fitness training.

'Bigg Boss 18' to have another eviction

Another eviction process of the week will be based on audience votes. Seven contestants of 'Bigg Boss 18' are in danger. Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shrutika and Kashish Kapoor have been nominated to be eliminated from the reality show. One of these seven contestants will also be eliminated from the reality show this week during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

