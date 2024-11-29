Ajaz Khan's wife arrested in drug case, customs department seizes 130 grams of marijuana

Follow us on Image Source : X Ajaz Khan's wife has been arrested in Mumbai drug case

Bigg Boss Season 7 fame Ajaz Khan's wife Fallon Guliwala has been arrested by the Customs Department in a drug case. A huge amount of drugs have been recovered from Khan's house. He has been accused of smuggling drugs. Moreover, he has been missing since the raid, the Customs Department is now looking for the actor.

Drugs found from Ajaz Khan's house

According to reports, the Customs Department raided Ajaz Khan's house in Jogeshwari on Wednesday. During this, they found many medicines and 130 grams of marijuana from there. Which was seized by the Customs Department. After this, the actor's wife Fallon was arrested.

A staff member was arrested a month ago

The Customs Department arrested Suraj Gaur, who worked for Ajaz Khan, on October 8, 2024. The staff member was arrested for ordering 100 grams of mephedrone or MBMA through courier. The drugs were to be delivered to Khan's office address B-207, Oberoi Chambers, Veera Desai Industrial Estate in Andheri. A case was registered against Suraj Gaur under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPSC) Act.

Ajaz has already spent 26 months in jail in a drug case

In the year 2021, Ajaz Khan was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). When 31 Alprazolam tablets were found with the actor. After which he was released after spending about 26 months in jail.

He received 155 votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Ajaz Khan got only 155 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The actor contested from Versova seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Ajaz, who contested on the ticket of the Azad Samaj Party, got fewer votes than NOTA. 1298 people pressed the NOTA button.

