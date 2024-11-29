Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Sharmila Tagore returns with family entertainer after National Award-winning film 'Gulmohar' | Deets Inside

Big information has come out about actor Imran Khan's return to the silver screen. Also, the name of the actress joining the film has increased the stir on social media.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 19:49 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 19:49 IST
Sharmila Tagore
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharmila Tagore returns to cinemas with family entertainer film

National Award-winning actor Sharmila Tagore will be once again seen on big screens. Her last theatrical release 'Break Ke Baad' featuring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone was released in 2010. After 13 years, she returned to films with the National Award for Best Feature Film 2023, Gulmohar. Now after 14 year hiatus, she will be back in cinemas with another family drama, titled 'Outhouse'. 

Here's everything you need to know about 'Outhouse'

Sharmila Tagore and Dr Mohan Agashe have joined forces for the upcoming theatrical release of their film, ‘Outhouse’. It will be released in theatres on December 20, 2024. 'Outhouse' explores intergenerational connections, unexpected companionship and the transformative power of trust and empathy. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, Outhouse will mark Sharmila Tagore's captivating return to the big screen in a role that promises to tug at heartstrings. The film also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar in pivotal roles.

Here's what the producer said

Speaking about the film, Dr Mohan Agashe said, "Outhouse is a wholesome family entertainer that promises some wonderful, heartfelt moments that will brighten up your festive season. It is a story that reminds us how even the smallest encounters can lead to the biggest transformations. It was a joy working with Sharmila Tagore, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi and Sunil Abhayankar who have helped in bringing this emotional journey to life.” 'Outhouse' is set to release in cinemas on December 20, 2024

Tagore's last was a critically acclaimed one!

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in 2023 with the OTT film 'Gulmohar'. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film revolves around a family preparing to bid farewell to their ancestral home. 'Gulmohar' won several awards at the National Film Awards 2024. From Best Hindi Film to Best Dialogue Writing. Manoj Bajpayee also received a special mention for his role as Tagore's eldest son in the film.

