Bigg Boss 17: THIS TV actor bashed Vicky Jain for attempting to slap Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been in the news, ever since the last night's episode was aired on TV. In the last episode, Vicky tried to raise his hand to hit Ankita on National TV, after which Vicky became everyone's target. In such a situation, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falak Naaz has given her reaction on this matter. The TV actress has expressed his anger over Vicky Jain's actions with his Ankita Lokhande on National TV. She has shared a story in her official Instagram story and bashed the couple.

What did Phalak Naaz say?

“Something is going wrong with them. Why are they so desperate, they are doing this just to stay in the show. For the sake of their marriage, they should have dignity and maturity towards each other as individuals, which was not seen. It is very sad to see all this. I'm sorry, but I don't regret to say the fact that this is the worst game plan ever," Naaz wrote on her Instagram story.

Watch her Insta story here:

Ankita and Vicky in Bigg Boss 17

It is known that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have entered Bigg Boss 17 as a couple. But every day the fights between them and now after this action of Vicky, clouds of crisis are looming over the real-life relationship of this couple. Earlier, Ankita Lokhande had talked about divorce from her husband in the show.

Today on Saturday, Salman Khan will be seen hosting Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar. Like every week, this time too Salman will be seen scolding the BB House members. But seeing this behavior of Vicky Jain with Ankita Lokhande, Salman Khan's anger can definitely be seen bursting on him.

