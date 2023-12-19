Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar calls Ankita Lokhande a gold digger, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Kumar calls Ankita Lokhande a gold digger

The reality show Bigg Boss 17 seems to be at an interesting stage these days. On one hand, Ayesha Khan's revelations regarding Munawar Faruqui have created a stir, while on the other hand, the fights between the contestants go from bad to worse with every Weekend Ka Vaar. Recently a fight was seen between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. There was not only a war of words between these two contestants, but it also came to a scuffle. Abhishek not only but also called Ankita a gold digger, which didn't go well with the users.

In the recent fight in BB House, Abhishek said that Ankita married Vicky only for money. He even called Vicky Jain a '40 saal ka buddha'.

Fans are angry at Abhishek Kumar after hearing such dirty words for a TV actress. Social media users reminded Abhishek that there was a time when Ankita was one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. Many fans expressed their views in support of Ankita. One commented, "Who is Abhishek? He has a new waist and so much attitude. Not everyone will tolerate his misbehavior. Once he comes out of the show, you will find out the truth yourself. After coming out, you will be Ankita Lokhande." You won't be able to even stand next to him."

For the unversed, there have been talks in the Bigg Boss house regarding Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behavior. Contestants of this show Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have discussed his angry nature. This anger of Abhishek is visible in the fight with Vicky and Ankit. Moreover, Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss has also scolded Abhishek for his aggression and even gave him a warning in the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

