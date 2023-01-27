Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as host, grills housemates

Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as the host of the controversial show as the finale is approaching. Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh also enter the house and play games with the contestants. Anil Kapoor's show The Night Manager will stream on Disney+Hotstar from February 17. Follow minute-by-minute updates of Bigg Boss 16 here.
Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Jan 27
Jan 27, 2023
11:05 PM (IST)
Sumbul called 'Joker' of house
During a task, Sumbul was called 'joker' of the house because the housemates said she was playing the game with her group and did not have any individual position on the matters.
Jan 27, 2023
10:53 PM (IST)
Archana says Priyanka is 'rani'
During a game, Archana called Priyanka a 'rani' or queen as all things and moves are going around her. Their friendship has rekindled after a fallout.
Jan 27, 2023
10:49 PM (IST)
Priyanka is named manager of the house
Anil Kapoor played a game with the housemates and asked them who is the manager of the house. Priyanka got the maximum number of votes.
Jan 27, 2023
10:43 PM (IST)
Sumbul dances to Besharam Rang
Sumbul was invited by Anil Kapoor to dance. Sumbul showed her moves on the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor praised her performance.
Jan 27, 2023
10:36 PM (IST)
Anil Kapoor enters the house
Anil Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss house with Farah Khan. They played games with the BB housemates. Stan teaches him local Mumbai lingo.
Jan 27, 2023
10:33 PM (IST)
Mika exits the house
Mika Singh exited the house after playing a game with contestants. The housemates were electrocuted during the task and Mika sang for them.
Jan 27, 2023
10:22 PM (IST)
Mika lights up the house
Mika Singh played songs on his guitar for the contestants and helped them get through a task that required them to get electrocuted.
Jan 27, 2023
10:15 PM (IST)
Archana targets Shiv
Archana targeted Shiv during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and said that he makes issues out of trivial things.
Jan 27, 2023
10:01 PM (IST)
Anil Kapoor to promote The Night Manager
Anil Kapoor will be entering the Bigg boss 16 house with Farah Khan. Anil will promote his upcoming series The Night Manager on the reality show.
Jan 27, 2023
9:58 PM (IST)
Farah Khan is the new host
Farah Khan has taken over the hosting duties from Salman Khan and will confront the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.