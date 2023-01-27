Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as host, grills housemates

Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as host. Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh also enter the house.

January 27, 2023
Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as the host of the controversial show as the finale is approaching. Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh also enter the house and play games with the contestants. Anil Kapoor's show The Night Manager will stream on Disney+Hotstar from February 17. Follow minute-by-minute updates of Bigg Boss 16 here.    

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Jan 27

  • Jan 27, 2023 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sumbul called 'Joker' of house

    During a task, Sumbul was called 'joker' of the house because the housemates said she was playing the game with her group and did not have any individual position on the matters. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana says Priyanka is 'rani'

    During a game, Archana called Priyanka a 'rani' or queen as all things and moves are going around her. Their friendship has rekindled after a fallout.  

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka is named manager of the house

    Anil Kapoor played a game with the housemates and asked them who is the manager of the house. Priyanka got the maximum number of votes. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sumbul dances to Besharam Rang

    Sumbul was invited by Anil Kapoor to dance. Sumbul showed her moves on the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor praised her performance.  

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Anil Kapoor enters the house

    Anil Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss house with Farah Khan. They played games with the BB housemates. Stan teaches him local Mumbai lingo. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Mika exits the house

    Mika Singh exited the house after playing a game with contestants. The housemates were electrocuted during the task and Mika sang for them.

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Mika lights up the house

    Mika Singh played songs on his guitar for the contestants and helped them get through a task that required them to get electrocuted.  

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana targets Shiv

    Archana targeted Shiv during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and said that he makes issues out of trivial things.  

  • Jan 27, 2023 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Anil Kapoor to promote The Night Manager

    Anil Kapoor will be entering the Bigg boss 16 house with Farah Khan. Anil will promote his upcoming series The Night Manager on the reality show. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Farah Khan is the new host

    Farah Khan has taken over the hosting duties from Salman Khan and will confront the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. 

