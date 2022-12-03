Saturday, December 03, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Will Shalin be evicted from show? Salman Khan reveals
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Will Shalin be evicted from show? Salman Khan reveals

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan takes on the hosting duties in the recent weekend episode of the controversial reality show and grills the contestants.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2022 21:39 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Know what went down in today's episode

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: In the weekend episode of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan gives a task to the contestants. He asks the housemates to 'kick out' one of the nominated people and Shalin becomes the target. The fellow participants point out that he has no 'game'. Meanwhile, Salman also gets some Bigg Boss fans on the show who grill the participants for their double standards and how they have been playing the game. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the show's latest episode here.   

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Dec 3

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 03, 2022 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin clarifies relationship with Tina

    Salman Khan questioned Shalin and Tina's equation and relationship on the show. Shalin said they like each other but will take a call on their relationship outside the house.  

  • Dec 03, 2022 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Fan questions Shalin and Tina's relationship

    A Bigg Boss fan questioned Shalin Bhanot about his relationship with Tina Datta. The fan said that Shalin is going behind Tina all the time.  

  • Dec 03, 2022 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss fans confront the housemates

    Bigg Boss fans joined Salman Khan on stage and questioned the housemates on their game. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News