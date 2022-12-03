Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Will Shalin be evicted from show? Salman Khan reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Know what went down in today's episode

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: In the weekend episode of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan gives a task to the contestants. He asks the housemates to 'kick out' one of the nominated people and Shalin becomes the target. The fellow participants point out that he has no 'game'. Meanwhile, Salman also gets some Bigg Boss fans on the show who grill the participants for their double standards and how they have been playing the game. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the show's latest episode here.

Latest Entertainment News